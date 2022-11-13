News World Russia reports advance in Ukrainian Donetsk region

DPA WORLD Published November 13,2022

Russia's defence ministry has reported a minor success in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.



Russian soldiers have captured the village of Majorsk near the town of Horlivka, or Gorlovka, ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov says.



Ukraine has not yet released information to support these claims.



However, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted particularly heavy Russian attacks in Donetsk in a video address on Saturday evening. "It is pure hell there," he said.



In Kherson, Russian forces recently suffered a heavy defeat. Following successful Ukrainian counter-offensives, they withdrew from the regional capital of Kherson and other places north-west of the Dnipro River more than eight months after the war began.



On Sunday, Ukrainian media continued to publish videos of cheering people welcoming their troops in Kherson.







