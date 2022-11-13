SLOVENIAS LIBERAL PIRC-MUSAR ELECTED COUNTRYS FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT

 Contact Us
Published November 13,2022
Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc-Musar is set to become Slovenia's next president, according to results from Sunday's run-off election.

After 82% of the ballots were counted, the trained lawyer who is backed by the ruling left-liberal camp, came in with about 54% of the vote share. She will become the small EU country's first woman president.

Her rival, former right-wing foreign minister Anže Logar, garnered some 46% of the vote, according to the State Election Commission in Ljubljana on Sunday evening.

Logar, a confidant of the right-wing former prime minister Janez Janša who was voted out of office in April, was supported by Janša's powerful SDS party.

The head of state plays a largely ceremonial role in Slovenia. The term is for five years. Outgoing incumbent Borut Pahor could not run again after two terms.