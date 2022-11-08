Belgian airports to cancel flights on Wednesday due to national strike

Belgium's largest airport will cancel close to half of its flights on Wednesday while no flight will depart Ryanair's hub in Charleroi as trade unions protest against diminishing purchasing power.

Brussels Zaventem airport, which saw around 2 million travellers in September, said it expected "serious service disruptions" due to the strike and that a large number of flights were cancelled or rescheduled to avoid long waiting times and delays.

South of Brussels, Belgium's second airport Charleroi has cancelled all of its flights, it said on its website.

Local transport networks nationwide will bring public travel to a near-halt on Wednesday as Belgian workers march in Brussels demanding to improve wages and working conditions.