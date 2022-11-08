 Contact Us
News World 1 killed, 4 hurt in Russia helicopter crash

1 killed, 4 hurt in Russia helicopter crash

A Mi-2 helicopter on a medical evacuation flight crashed some 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away from Kostroma Sokerkino Airport, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing emergency service officials.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 08,2022
Subscribe
1 KILLED, 4 HURT IN RUSSIA HELICOPTER CRASH

A helicopter crashed in Russia's western Kostroma region on Tuesday, killing one person and leaving four others injured.

A Mi-2 helicopter on a medical evacuation flight crashed some 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away from Kostroma Sokerkino Airport, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing emergency service officials.

"There were five people: two pilots, two medics and a patient onboard. The patient died in the crash and the four others were hurt," the official said, adding that the survivors are in "serious condition."

Preliminary findings suggest the crash "might have been caused by a technical malfunction or piloting error," according to the report.