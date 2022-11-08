2022 saw warmest October ever measured in Europe, say researchers

On the heels of the warmest summer ever measured in Europe, the continent just experienced its warmest October since records began, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Tuesday.



According to the report, temperatures averaged nearly 2 degrees above the average for the reference period from 1991 to 2020, with daily records set in the west of the continent.



On a national level, no October as warm as this has ever been measured in Austria, Switzerland and France. The same was true for large parts of Italy and Spain.



Samantha Burgess, C3S deputy director, said: "Europe has just had its warmest October on record - more than 2 degrees above the average of the last 30 years, following the warmest summer season ever recorded.



"The severe consequences of climate change are very visible today and we need ambitious climate action at COP27 to ensure emissions reduction to stabilise temperatures close to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees."



Copernicus is the European Union's Earth observation programme, looking at the planet and its environment to benefit all European citizens. It offers information services that draw from satellite Earth Observation and in-situ (non-space) data



Copernicus' records go back to 1979. The climate change service also uses data from ground stations, balloons, aircraft and satellites going back to 1950. Monthly data on temperatures, sea ice cover and other aspects are published with the help of computer analyses.



