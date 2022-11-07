Von der Leyen: 'We need to do everything' to keep 1.5 degree goal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "everything" needs to be done to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as world leaders meet in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss action against climate change.



"We need to do everything we can to keep 1.5 degrees in reach," she wrote on Monday on Twitter.



"We face many challenges, but climate change is the biggest."



Von der Leyen, who is also in Sharm el-Sheikh, referred to a number of European Union climate policies in her tweets, adding "Europe stays the course."



She also mentioned that the EU has committed €23 billion ($23 billion) in 2021 in climate finance to the global south to help reduce carbon emissions and adapt to climate change.



