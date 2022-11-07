Possibility of dissolving parliament being discussed in France

Whether French President Emmanuel Macron will use his power to dissolve the National Assembly has been on the agenda in the country's press.

While the government lost its majority in the National Assembly in this year's elections, it is stated that Macron will seek to dissolve the parliament, citing the opposition's prevention.

In the news published on Sunday in the JDD newspaper with the headline "Macron is preparing for the dissolution (of the parliament) operation", it was evaluated that Macron has begun to establish that a new legislative election is inevitable.

"The question is no longer whether (the parliament) will be dissolved, rather when it will happen", the report said, adding that Macron's party Renaissance is also prepared for this.

The report noted that the Renaissance Party Secretary General, Stephane Sejourne, said their party was prepared for any possibility and that they had been working for an operational result for a month, underlining that the termination protocol was ready in case of a decision.

On the same day, government spokesman Olivier Veran, who made a statement on France 3 channel, stated that the French do not want the parliament to be dissolved and that the decision to dissolve is taken only in cases where the parliament was completely blocked.