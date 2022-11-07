News World Man detained in Denmark after fatal attack on pregnant woman

A young man was arrested in Denmark after a fatal attack on a pregnant woman, Danish police said on Monday.



The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of killing the 37-year-old woman.



He is now being questioned, before a court decides on Tuesday whether the Afghan citizen will be remanded in custody.



The pregnant woman was attacked with a knife late on Thursday evening in the small town of Holbæk, about 50 kilometres west of Copenhagen, after leaving her shift at a nursing home.



According to the police, the woman had also been an Afghan citizen.



The perpetrator pulled her out of her car and stabbed her several times.



She was later pronounced dead in hospital.



Her unborn child, a boy, somehow survived the attack and could be saved, the police announced on Friday.











































