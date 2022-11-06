UKRAINES NEW AMBASSADOR IN BERLIN STRESSES NUCLEAR WARNINGS TO PUTIN

Ukraine's new ambassador to Germany has warned against dismissing the threat that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the current conflict, in remarks made to the German media and published on Sunday.



"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin must be told that the use of nuclear weapons is not an option," Oleksii Makeiev told the Funke Media Group of newspapers.



Russia had to be confronted from a position of strength, the ambassador said. "Otherwise, Moscow will always go further."



Makeiev said that after the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, Germany had been frightened of provoking Russia. Ukraine had been left on its own, and the outcome could now be seen, he said.



Despite offering general support to Russia, China has also indicated it rejects the use of nuclear weapons.



