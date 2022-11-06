Rocket strikes kill 2 in Ukraine

Russian strikes have killed two more people in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

One person was killed during rocket strikes targeting Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

"At night, the enemy made two rocket attacks on the regional center. One of the rockets hit the grounds of a private enterprise. As a result of the attack, one person died," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said on Telegram.

Tymoshenko further noted that a fire broke out in an area of 800 square meters (8,611 square feet) due to the blast.

The official said another rocket fell on private property without hurting anyone, though resulting in two cars being damaged.

"The enemy continues to terrorize us by striking civilian objects. All that Russia is capable of is to fight with our peaceful people," Tymoshenko added.

Another strike on Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday killed one civilian and injured three others, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks.

The recent escalation is seen as an apparent retaliation for what Moscow claimed was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet, and a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia.