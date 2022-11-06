Two teenage spectators killed in Belgian rally accident

Two teenagers were killed when a car competing in a Belgian race veered off the road in slippery conditions on Sunday, authorities said.

A 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old man died after being hit by the vehicle taking part in the Condroz-Huy Rally near the town of Wanze, southeast of Brussels.

A statement on the rally's website said a competitor and one other person were taken to hospital, but were not in a critical condition.

A spokesman for the local prosecutor's office said a "number" of people had been injured, without specifying how many.

"An expert said the road was slippery at the time" from rain, Renaud Xhonneux told AFP.

An alcohol test on the driver and co-driver came back negative, and investigators were trying to determine whether the two teenagers were in a zone authorised for public access.

The rally statement said organisers and participants were "in mourning" and extended their condolences to the teenagers' relatives.

The rally organisers added that the last leg of the race was cancelled, and no end-of-race trophy ceremony held.