At least 19 dead after plane crash-landing in Tanzania - Prime Minister

At least 19 people were killed when a plane operated by Tanzania's Precision Air crash-landed into Lake Victoria on approach to the lakeside city of Bukoba, the country's prime minister said.

"All Tanzanians join you in mourning these 19 people … who have lost their lives," Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told reporters in Bukoba.