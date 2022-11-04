News World G7 ministers continue consultations on Ukraine war and Iran

G7 foreign ministers continued their consultations on Friday about the global consequences of the Russian war in Ukraine and future dealings with Iran, at talks in the German city of Münster.



Besides state violence against demonstrators during anti-government protests in Iran, the group of industrialized nations is to discuss reports on additional arms deliveries from Tehran to Russia.



The communications director of the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, recently said there were still concerns that Iran could supply Moscow with weapons such as surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to combat drones.



Besides Germany, which currently holds the G7 presidency, the group consists of Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and the United States.




















































