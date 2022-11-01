 Contact Us
News World Blue tick bargian between Elon Musk and writer Stephen King

Blue tick bargian between Elon Musk and writer Stephen King

Stephen King, one of the leading authors of horror literature, reacted to the decision to demand $20 monthly from verified users, to which Elon Musk responded jokingly.

A News WORLD
Published November 01,2022
Subscribe
BLUE TICK BARGIAN BETWEEN ELON MUSK AND WRITER STEPHEN KING

The Verge had announced earlier that Twitter, which is now under the management of Elon Musk, would demand 20 dollars per month from users for the blue tick.

Stephen King, one of the leading authors of horror literature, reacted to the decision and shared the following message:

The tech billionaire replied in a joking way to King saying "We have to pay the bills somehow. Twitter can't just rely on ads. How about $8?"