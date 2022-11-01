Blue tick bargian between Elon Musk and writer Stephen King

The Verge had announced earlier that Twitter, which is now under the management of Elon Musk, would demand 20 dollars per month from users for the blue tick.

Stephen King, one of the leading authors of horror literature, reacted to the decision and shared the following message:

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

The tech billionaire replied in a joking way to King saying "We have to pay the bills somehow. Twitter can't just rely on ads. How about $8?"