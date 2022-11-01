Türkiye extends mandate of troops deployed in Azerbaijan for 1 year

The Turkish parliament on Tuesday extended for one year the deployment of troops sent to Azerbaijan in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict with neighboring Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The extension under a government motion will start on Nov. 17 to observe the cease-fire, prevent violations, ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as effectively protect and safeguard Türkiye's interests following the 44-day conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which previously had been under Armenia occupation for nearly 30 years.

The joint center established by Türkiye and Russia, where Turkish Armed Forces deployed, continues its successful activities, it said.

The Turkish presence at the center is a requirement of the country's effective and constructive role in the region and national interests, said the motion.

According to the November 2020 Tripartite Declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to end the conflict, activities to maintain stability in the region continue.

LIBERATION OF KARABAKH

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In fall 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation, ending in a Russian-brokered truce. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.