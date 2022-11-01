Serbia says army on alert as tensions escalate with Kosovo

Serbia's defense minister on Tuesday said the country's armed forces are on alert as tensions escalate with neighboring Kosovo over the issue of car license plates.

Milos Vucevic told local Happy TV the military will do whatever is necessary to protect Serbian citizens, including those in Kosovo.

"We cannot be relaxed, but we can advocate dialogue," said Vucevic.

"It is better to negotiate for one thousand days than to spend a single day in trenches," he added.

Kosovo has tried many times this year to make its Serb minority renew their car license plates which date before 1999 when Kosovo was part of Serbia. The move has resulted in violent clashes between police and local Serbs.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory.