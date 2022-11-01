Algerian president affirms centrality of Palestinian cause

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune affirmed Tuesday the centrality of the Palestinian cause in the Arab world.

Tebboune called for granting Palestine full membership in the United Nations during his address at the opening of the Arab Summit 31.

"Algeria is more than willing to convey this vital demand to the United Nations in order to hold an extraordinary General Assembly meeting to grant Palestine a full membership," he said, adding that a pan-Arab liaison and coordination committee would be established to support the Palestinian cause.

The Arab Summit began late Tuesday in the Algerian capital of Algiers under the theme, "Arab Reunion."

The two-day summit will be attended by 16 heads of Arab states and is the first since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.