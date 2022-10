Kyiv's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Sunday that Russia's suspension of a deal enabling grain exports from Ukrainian ports had made it "impossible" for full tankers to leave port.

"(A) bulk carrier loaded with 40 tons of grain was supposed to leave the Ukraine port today. These foodstuffs were intended for Ethiopians, that are on the verge of famine. But due to the blockage of the 'grain corridor' by Russia the export is impossible ," he tweeted.