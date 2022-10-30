News Europe Ukraine demands complete Russian troop pullback before any negotiations to end months-long war

"The only realistic proposal would be the immediate termination of the Russian war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory," ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on Sunday while responding to recent remarks made by Russian FM Sergei Lavrov by confirming an offer from Vladimir Putin.

