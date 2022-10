Thousands of Mussolini supporters gather in his birthplace to remember 'March on Rome' centenary

Local police estimated the crowd at about 2,000 people who gathered to march in the small hilly town of Predappio in Emilia-Romagna, Mussolini's birthplace and site of his family crypt where he is buried. Mussolini's tomb is a pilgrimage site that regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.