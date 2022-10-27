RUSSIAS USE OF IRANIAN DRONES IN UKRAINE APPALLING: BLINKEN

Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is "appalling," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies would seek to block such shipments.

Russia has used the drones to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It's appalling," Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.

"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," he vowed.