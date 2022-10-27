Fenerbahce draws 3-3 with Rennes in Europa League, coming back from 3 down

Fenerbahce drew 3-3 with French club Rennes in the UEFA Europa League Group B Matchday 5 on Thursday.

The Yellow Canaries came back from three goals behind and managed to salvage one point at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul.

Amine Gouiri drew early first blood for Rennes in the fifth minute then Martin Terrier scored the second goal of the French club in the 12th minute.

Gouiri netted another one in the 30th minute but after that the wind has turned for Fenerbahce.

Before the first half concluded, Enner Valencia took one back in the 42nd minute and the half ended 3-1.

The Yellow Canaries' midfielder Miha Zajc scored in the 82nd minute, and six minutes later, Emre Mor leveled the score and the game ended 3-3.

With this result, Fenerbahce leads the Group B standings with goal difference while Rennes placed second, both with 11 points.





