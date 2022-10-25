UKRAINES PRESIDENT ASKS ITALY FOR AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS: ITALIAN NEWSPAPER

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Italy on Tuesday for air defense systems.

"We need anti-aircraft defenses, that's vital for us," Zelenskyy said in response to a question about whether he had any specific requests from Italy during an exclusive interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

He said that Ukraine wants refugees to return, rebuild the economy and children to return to school.

"For this we need weapons against attacks from the air and to ensure the safety of civilians. Italy produces anti-aircraft defense systems together with France, Germany. We hope they can help us," he said.

Asked about the new government in Italy, Zelenskyy said: "For now I can only speak positively of your new government, no negative impressions," adding that he had a telephone conversation with newly elected Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "I invited her to Kyiv and she replied that she will come," he said.

In response to a question regarding the Chinese role in the Russian war against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: "The Chinese do not support Russia militarily and this is very important."

Italy's new government was officially sworn in Sunday. Along with Meloni, 24 Cabinet ministers, including six women, took their oaths of office before President Sergio Mattarella in Rome.

Meloni, 45, vowed during the ceremony to serve her country with pride.

Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party won a plurality of the vote in the Sept. 25 general elections and she formed a right-wing coalition government Friday.