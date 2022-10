Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Sardor Umurzakov, head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, in the capital Ankara.

The presidency has not shared further information about the closed-door meeting held at the presidential complex.

Türkiye was the first country that recognized Uzbekistan on Dec. 16, 1991, and diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1992.