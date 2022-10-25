Protester calls on German chancellor to bring down doner kebab prices

A video showing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confronted by a protester, who asked him to bring down doner kebab prices, has gone viral on social media.

"I pay €8 ($7.9) for a doner!" the angry protester shouted at Scholz, during his visit to the southern city of Munich over the weekend.

"Talk to (Vladimir) Putin, I would like to pay €4 for a doner, please," the protester said, and asked Scholz to talk to the Russian president to secure gas supplies.

The German chancellor smiled at the protester, but made no comments and got into his car surrounded by several bodyguards.

Doner, a traditional Turkish dish made from meat, is one of the most popular fast-food items in Germany.

The country facing the biggest energy crisis ever due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which led to disruptions in the oil and gas supply and pushed prices to record highs.