Ukrainian grid operator limits power consumption in Kyiv, other regions

Ukraine's sole power grid operator on Monday placed limits on electricity consumption in several regions, including the capital Kyiv.

"In order to maintain the stable operation of the power system, the Ukrenergo Dispatch Center is forced to introduce a temporary controlled restriction of electricity consumption in the Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy regions," the company said on Telegram.

Ukrenergo's statement added that the Kyiv would face the most restrictions as well as the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv and the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, and Zhytomyr regions.

"This will help reduce the load on power grids and give energy companies time to repair equipment damaged by terrorist attacks," it further noted, referring to recent missile and drone strikes by Russian forces amid the war.

The company also urged residents to keep their phones charged and inform those who do not use social media of the measures, which it said could help avoid blackouts.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been the target of Russian airstrikes since the start of the war in February.

The Ukrainian government on Thursday said it would cut energy consumption across the country by 20% due to lower output from damaged energy facilities.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Ukraine's energy facilities had incurred damage due to Russian airstrikes on Oct. 10.

Speaking on a public broadcaster, he said many Ukrainians had reduced consumption voluntarily.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last week that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been destroyed since Oct. 10.



