No confidence vote in French parliament fails, as expected

Two votes of no confidence in the French National Assembly over the state budget failed on Monday, as expected.



Despite being supported by the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN), the motion that was brought by the left-wing alliance Nupes failed to get the necessary absolute majority in parliament, French TV channels franceinfo and BFMTV reported.



The RN's own motion of no confidence - which the left did not support - was also rejected.



The budget has been subject to heated discussion for weeks but is now considered approved at first reading.



Another motion of no confidence on the social security budget was announced for the evening, but is also expected to fail.



The motions were brought after the government announced it would push next year's budget through the National Assembly without a vote. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne used a special article in the constitution as the debates over the issue remained deadlocked, closing down the discussion.



French President Emmanuel Macron and Borne's government and their liberal supporters lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly after the June parliamentary elections, and are therefore reliant on support from the opposition for their plans.



