Türkiye will continue to be strong supporter of UN: President

As one of the countries taking a leading role in the United Nations, Türkiye will continue to stand by it to support and defend it, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"Türkiye will continue to be a strong supporter and defender of the UN, the values represented by the UN, and the activities of the UN," Erdoğan said in a statement marking the 77th anniversary of the UN and Oct. 24, United Nations Day.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is one of the countries that has made the "most concrete" contributions and assumed leading roles in the work carried out within the UN in the areas of peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development, said Erdoğan.

"We as a responsible member of the international community spearhead efforts aimed at averting conflicts and maintaining stability in our region and beyond. We have led the shipments of Ukrainian grain to the world via the Black Sea through the intensive endeavors we have exerted in cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," he said.

This July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

After ensuring the shipment of over 8 million tons of grain and similar products under the Istanbul agreement, which will soon need renewal, Erdoğan said Türkiye continues "in an intensive manner our diplomatic talks aimed at uninterruptedly maintaining the shipments."

In the area of humanitarian diplomacy, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye, as the top donor of humanitarian aid to the world in proportion to its national income, plays an active role under the UN roof as well.

'UN SHOULD TAKE MORE ACTIVE ROLE IN CRISES'

But the president also stressed the need for reforms to the UN Security Council to help achieve a fairer world.

"It is obvious that the UN should assume a more active role in resolving crises which claim the lives of thousands of innocent people every day, and in ensuring sustainable development," Erdoğan said.

He added that a "more democratic, more transparent, more active and more accountable" Security Council is an expectation shared by the international community.

"A UN General Assembly where all the member countries are equally represented and which reflects the common will of the international community should definitely be strengthened," he said.

Erdoğan has long criticized the unrepresentative nature of the Security Council's five permanent members, urging reform under the slogan: "The world is bigger than five."

Türkiye endeavors to raise awareness of the need to combat Islamophobia and cultural racism, both of which pose a threat to global peace and stability, Erdoğan said, adding: "We will continue our efforts both within the UN and at the bilateral level in order for the climate of hatred to not poison social peace."