United States calls for UN investigation into Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine

"The UN must investigate any violation of UN Security Council resolutions and we must not allow Russia or others to impede or threaten the UN from carrying out its mandated responsibilities," US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills told a Security Council meeting.

DPA WORLD Published October 22,2022 Subscribe

"The UN must investigate any violation of UN Security Council resolutions and we must not allow Russia or others to impede or threaten the UN from carrying out its mandated responsibilities," US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills told a Security Council meeting.



Earlier, Britain, France and Germany sent similar calls by letter to the UN.



Meanwhile Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebensya described this as an "outrageous situation" at the Security Council meeting, and again rejected allegations that Iranian drones are being deployed in the war on Ukraine and warned against a UN investigation into the matter.



If this comes about, Russia would have to reconsider its cooperation with the UN, Nebensya said, echoing a similar statement made by his deputy Dmitry Polyansky several days ago.









