French defender Raphael Varane left in tears after injury visit to Chelsea

DPA SPORTS Published October 22,2022

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the field in tears during Saturday's Premier League clash against Chelsea after suffering an injury.



The France international was stricken after an awkward fall with an hour gone at Stamford Bridge and showed visible signs of concern, with less than a month to go before the World Cup in Qatar gets underway.



Varane covered his face while crying and was given support by his teammates.



While he did not require a stretcher, showing displeasure at the offer and instead walking around the edge of the field with medical staff, the injury is a clear worry for both club and country.



Defending champions France have a number of injury concerns ahead of the defence of their crown, with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante to miss the tournament with a hamstring injury and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba yet to return from a problem that has forced him to wait for his second debut with the Turin outfit.



France will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 22, before taking on Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.







