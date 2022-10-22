OIC calls for tech innovations to present truth about Islam

The Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), which underscores the need to combat Islamophobia and hatred against Islam in all its manifestations, on Saturday called for "utilizing new and emerging platforms and technological innovations to present truth" about Islam effectively.

A declaration adopted at the end of the two-day 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the OIC in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul also welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution on International Day to Combat Islamophobia adopted by the global body on March 15.

The multi-national all-Muslim body emphasized on the importance of cooperation among the OIC member states in "developing necessary mechanisms to fight disinformation and other related challenges of the post-truth era, and devising short, medium and long-term strategic processes in the total fight against disinformation."

It urged media outlets in the OIC member states to raise global awareness about "deliberate acts" of destruction and desecration of Islamic cultural and religious heritage in non-Muslim countries, especially in those areas where Indigenous Muslim communities were subjected to ethnic cleansing.

Recognizing the importance of focusing on specific issues and possible scenarios in the short term, it called for "multidimensional crisis communication and management and mechanisms to check the accuracy of information in the medium term, and news content, media literacy and digital media literacy in the long term."

The 57-nation Muslim bloc stressed on the crucial role of media in Islamic countries in "exposing" the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and called for "illuminating" the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The Istanbul conference highlighted the importance of international solidarity and assistance to support refugees, people seeking shelter, particularly in the multi-national body's member states.

It also praised the efforts of the OIC "towards the advancement of the mission of Islam and promote dialogue between the Islamic culture and the world's other cultures."

The Muslim bloc commended constant efforts and initiatives of OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and his contacts within and outside the Islamic world and called for a "renewed commitment to the noble objectives of the OIC and support for all its initiatives and activities, particularly in the communication and information domains with a view to encouraging unity, solidarity and cooperation in the Islamic world."

The OIC information ministers appreciated Türkiye for hospitality during the conference and called on media entities and institutions in the member states to join the OIC Media Forum.

At the conference, a representative of Saudi Arabia handed over to Türkiye the term presidency of the OIC Information Ministers Conference and the next OIC information ministers' conference is expected to be hosted by Azerbaijan.