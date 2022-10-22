Ukraine: Russian forces left 2 villages in Kherson region

In southern Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian forces have left two villages and Russian military officers have been evacuated from the city of Beryslav, Ukraine's military said on Saturday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook that Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the Ukrainian villages of Charivne and Chkalove.

The statement also said the Ukrainian army continues its fight to retake the control of other settlements in the strategically important southern city of Kherson.

Russian forces attacked various Ukrainian regions with 40 missiles and 16 kamikaze drones, while the Ukrainian air forces destroyed 20 missiles and 11 drones, it added.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said Friday they reclaimed control of 88 settlements in Kherson and 551 in Kharkiv.