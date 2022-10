Roterdam police disperse Quran burning rally planned by Islamophobic group Pegida

Anti-Islam movement Pegida earlier announced that they would gather in the city center of Rotterdam on Saturday to burn a copy of Quran, Muslims' holy book. The Dutch police told Anadolu Agency that Edwin Wagensveld, head of Pegida Netherlands, who ignored the warnings and continued his hate speech, was arrested, while other members were dispersed.

