Ukraine forces show 'good results,' capturing Russian arms in Kherson: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday welcomed the capture of Russian arms by Ukraine's forces in the southern Kherson region where Moscow's troops face Kyiv's advancing counter-offensive.

"I also thank the soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade, whose units show good results in Kherson," Zelensky said in a video address.

Since early October, the forces had captured more than 30 Russian armoured vehicles, thousands of projectiles for tanks and three artillery guns that will "help liberate our land", he added.







