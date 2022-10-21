 Contact Us
Ukraine forces show 'good results,' capturing Russian arms in Kherson: Zelensky

Ukraine forces show 'good results,' capturing Russian arms in Kherson: Zelensky

AFP WORLD
Published October 21,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday welcomed the capture of Russian arms by Ukraine's forces in the southern Kherson region where Moscow's troops face Kyiv's advancing counter-offensive.

"I also thank the soldiers of the 60th separate infantry brigade, whose units show good results in Kherson," Zelensky said in a video address.

Since early October, the forces had captured more than 30 Russian armoured vehicles, thousands of projectiles for tanks and three artillery guns that will "help liberate our land", he added.