Erdoğan: Türkiye that is only country fighting Daesh/ISIS in field has been subjected to immoral accusations via fake news

"Althoughis the only country fightingin field, we have been subjected to immoral accusations," Turkish Presidentstressed in his comments during an event on Friday.'Unfortunately, millions of people around the world are suffering due totoday,' Erdoğan told the conference in Istanbul"Today, it is revealed one by one withthat those who slandered us yesterday did business with, traded, and transferred millions of euros to terrorists in the same period," he added."French firmis now exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting," Erdoğan said in a statement.

"When I said how the French cement giant, called Lafarge, supported and helped terrorist organizations in northern Syria, the French did not understand this.

"I told this to (French President Emmanuel) Macron. Now in the French parliament, they asked Macron for Lafarge's account," Erdoğan told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

"At the moment, Lafarge has become one of the most important issues on the agenda of France. Lafarge is now fully exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism," Erdoğan added.

Lafarge was slapped Tuesday with a heavy fine of $778 million by a US court for supporting several terror groups in Syria in 2013-2014, including Daesh/ISIS.