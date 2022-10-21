Turkish medical firm INVAMED’s "Extender" method 96% effective for peripheral arterial patients

A Turkish medical firm's "Extender" method is 96% effective for the treatment of peripheral arterial patients, the company said Friday.

According to INVAMED, Extender drug-eluting balloon application enables targeted drug delivery with high-efficiency drug transfer in peripheral arterial disease and provides effective treatment of the disease in the long term.

The statement also urged that the patients should pay attention to symptoms of peripheral artery disease.

With rises in cardiovascular diseases in recent years, an average of 200,000 patients in Türkiye are diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease, particularly among those aged 50 and over, it added.

The statement also said those with leg pain triggered by physical activity may have peripheral artery disease.

The Peripheral artery disease, known as arterial occlusion, is caused by stenosis and occlusions, usually due to excess cholesterol and fat that mostly develops in legs and feet.