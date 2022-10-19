News World Russian occupation forces say thousands resettled from Kherson

The occupation administration called on people to gather at the port of Kherson. "Each person is allowed 50 kilos of luggage," the authorities said. "Animals may be taken along."

Published October 19,2022

The Russian occupation force in Kherson, in southern Ukraine, say it has already resettled 7,000 civilians on territory that is controlled by Moscow, according to Russian news agencies.



It was not possible to independently verify the comments by the head of the administration, Vladimir Saldo, said on Wednesday.



The move comes as Moscow fears a major Ukrainian attack to liberate Kherson and the area on the northern right bank of the Dnipro River.



Meanwhile another spokesman for the occupying authorities in Kherson, Kirill Stremoussov, claimed all of Ukraine's attacks on Wednesday had been repelled.



