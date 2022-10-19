Ankara ready to help end Russia-Ukraine war via talks: Turkish president

Türkiye is ready to make any and all contributions needed to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through talks, the Turkish president told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday.

In a phone call, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan underscored the need to keep the vision of a diplomatic solution alive, expressing that Ankara is ready to offer any and all necessary contributions to end the war through negotiations, the statement said.

The Turkish president also thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for his message of condolence over a recent mine explosion in Türkiye's northern province of Bartin, which resulted in the death of 41 miners.

For his part, Zelensky said the two leaders had continued their "friendly dialogue" in the phone call and that he thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye's "unshakable support" for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Noted Türkiye's special role in the Grain Initiative and its continuation. Ukraine-Türkiye interaction in the security sphere highly appreciated," he said on Twitter.