Half of Britons say Truss should quit as she prepares for tough PMQs

In this file photo taken on October 5, 2022 Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote address on the final day of the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England. (AFP)

More than half of British voters think Liz Truss should resign as prime minister and 80% blame the government for the rising cost of living, a new poll has found.



In the poll conducted over the weekend, 53% of people told Ipsos that Truss should quit and only 20% would oppose her resignation.



In the months before he resigned, Boris Johnson recorded similar figures, ranging between 50% and 59% of people saying he should go over the course of 2022.



The poll, which surveyed 1,000 British adults between October 14 and 17, found just 13% of people believed Truss was likely to win the next election – less than half of the 30% that thought Johnson could win shortly before he resigned.



The figures come as Truss faces her third clash with opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in parliament on Wednesday, in what could be her toughest encounter with the Labour leader yet after Jeremy Hunt ripped up her economic policy on Monday.



Adding to the prime minister's problems, only 14% expect that the new Chancellor will change the economy for the better.



Some 35% said Jeremy Hunt's appointment would make no difference, while 27% thought it would change things for the worse.



The only positive note for the Conservatives was that the public is still divided over whether Labour has a good plan for the economy.



Some 40% said they were confident that the opposition had a good long-term economic plan, while 47% said they were not confident.



However, just 17% said they were confident in the Conservatives' long-term economic plan compared to 74% saying they were not confident.































