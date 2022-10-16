Xi says China opposes 'Cold War mentality' in global politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said Beijing opposed a "Cold War mentality" in international diplomacy, though made no mention of frayed relations with the United States.

"China... resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, opposes the Cold War mentality, opposes interfering in other countries' domestic politics, opposes double standards," Xi told Communist Party delegates at the Great Hall of the People, claiming Beijing "will never seek hegemony and will never engage in expansion".



