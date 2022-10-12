EU states say Russian passports from occupied territories are invalid

EU states would not recognize Russian passports issued in occupied territories of Ukraine, according to a newly passed resolution.



The same would apply to documents issued in the breakaway republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia. "We will never accept the violation of the fundamental rights of Ukraine and Georgia to independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan on behalf of the EU Council Presidency.



The commission proposed this course of action, intended to ensure a uniform approach, at the beginning of September, making it clear that almost all states had already taken action.



The next step is for the EU states to agree on a policy with the European Parliament.