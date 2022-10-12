Zelensky says increased donor support will help end Russian war sooner

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that increased financial support from international donors will help end Russia's devastating war in Ukraine more quickly, citing the need for $38 billion to close next year's estimated budget deficit.

"The more assistance Ukraine gets now, the sooner we'll come to an end to the Russian war, and the sooner and more reliably we will guarantee that such a cruel war will not spread into other countries," Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to a high-level forum during International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.