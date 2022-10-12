Syria uncovers 'unmatched' Roman-era mosaic in ex-rebel stronghold

War-torn Syria unveiled on Wednesday what antiquity authorities described as an 'unmatched stunning mosaic,' dating back to the Roman era. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the large mosaic panel had been unearthed in the city of al-Rastan, a former rebel stronghold, in the province of Homs in central Syria. SANA added that the panel has no parallel in the world. The director of excavation studies and the archaeological mission in al-Rastan, Humam Saad, told dpa that the discovery took place in 2018, but the area was at the time under the control of opposition forces. Government troops later recaptured the city. Al-Rastan, which witnessed heavy fighting between government forces and opposition rebels since Syria's uprising erupted in 2011, has many ancient archaeological sites dating back to the Roman era. Saad added that the discovery is considered one of the most important and rarest mosaic panels in the world, with a length of 20 metres and a width of 6 metres. It features two main scenes. He said its detailed scenes display the war between the Greeks and Trojans. The mosaic also shows Amazon warriors.