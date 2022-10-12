CHINAS COMMUNIST PARTY AMENDS CONSTITUTION AS PRESIDENT XI CONSOLIDATES POWER

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday discussed and approved an "amendment" to its constitution and established a "core position" and "guiding role" for President Xi Jinping.

This development in the CPC comes just days before the party's 20th National Congress, which will begin in Beijing on Sunday and where Xi is expected to get an unprecedented third term as leader of the world's most populous nation, according to a statement issued after the 19th CPC Central Committee meeting.

The 7th plenary session of the Xi-led Central Committee, which lasted four days and was attended by 199 full members and 159 alternate members, began on Sunday in the Chinese capital. The Chinese president "made an important speech" during the closing session on Wednesday, according to the Chinese daily Global Times.

He has been at the helm since 2012, steering China to the world's second-largest economy and nearly equal military prowess.

Besides being president of China, he holds the Central Committee's secretary general position and is the chairman of China's Central Military Commission.

"The party has established Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," reads the communique issued at the end of the plenary.

"This reflects the common will of the party, the armed forces, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive significance for advancing the cause of the party and the country in the new era and for driving forward the historic process of national rejuvenation," it added.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will submit three documents to the upcoming congress, including constitutional amendments, for deliberation, said the communique.

A total of 2,296 delegates from the CPC's 96 million party members will attend the congress, which is held once every five years.





