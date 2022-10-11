Boeing cargo plane loses wheel on take-off, still has safe landing

A large cargo plane lost a wheel on take-off in Italy on Tuesday, but still landed safely in the US after an Atlantic crossing.



The converted Boeing 747, known as the Dreamlifter, lost a wheel in mid-air seconds after take-off from the southern Italian city of Taranto, as can be seen on an amateur video.



After some 11 hours of flight, the plane landed on its remaining 17 intact wheels in Charleston, in the US state of South Carolina.



The incident caused a stir in the aviation community. According to the flight data service Flightradar24, shortly after 1800 GMT on Tuesday, more than 11,000 people were following the live flight data of the cargo plane, which regularly transports aircraft parts on the Taranto-Charleston route.



That made it the most tracked flight in the world at that moment in time.

