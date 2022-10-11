UKRAINES TOP DIPLOMAT CANCELS REST OF AFRICA TOUR DUE TO RUSSIAN ATTACKS

In the wake of a series of Russian attacks on Monday, Ukraine's foreign minister cancelled the remainder of his African tour.

In the Kenyan capital Nairobi, Dmytro Kuleba said that he had cancelled his tour as he had been working with partners since early on Monday "to coordinate a resolute response to Russian attacks. I am also interrupting my Africa tour and heading back to Ukraine immediately."

In a departing message, Kuleba asked African nations not to stay neutral over the Russian war on Ukraine.

"I urge Africa not to stay neutral. Neutrality will only encourage Russia to continue its aggression and malign activities across the world, including in Africa. Moscow must hear your message that this war is unacceptable and must stop," Kuleba said.

He added that later this week there will be a vote at the UN General Assembly on a resolution condemning Russia's aggression and its unlawful attempts to annex Ukraine's territories.

"Ukraine counts on your valuable support for this important document," Kuleba pleaded.

He said Russian cruise missiles and kamikaze drones targeted residential areas, power stations, railways, trade centers and bridges in the capital Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Rivne, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and other cities.

He said that at least eight people have been killed and 24 injured in the attack, but the death toll is rising as rescuers dig into the debris of destroyed infrastructure.