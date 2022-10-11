News World Russia launches new attacks on Ukraine; air raid sirens blare in Kiev

DPA WORLD Published October 11,2022 Subscribe

Firefighters work at the site of a car retailer office building, destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 11, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia launched rockets and combat drones over several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday morning, following heavy bombardment a day before that left at least 19 people dead.



The authorities in the contested southern region of Zaporizhzhya reported rocket attacks, while explosions took place in the vicinities of Kiev and the western city of Khmelnytskyi.



An air raid alert sounded in Kiev, prompting people to seek safety in emergency shelters.



The eastern Dnipropetrovsk region was also under fire.



Ukrainian media reported that 20 rockets had landed on Tuesday morning. Russian military bloggers close to the Kremlin also confirmed the fresh barrage of rocket fire in Ukraine.



On Monday, Ukrainian authorities counted more than 80 Russian attacks by land, sea and air. Many were averted by the air defences. According to early information, 19 people died and more than 100 were injured across the country.































