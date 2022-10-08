Shooting interrupts American football match in US: video

School shootings in the United States seem like going further out of control as a new one took place on Saturday, this time in a high school.
Several shots could be heard during an American football match at Whitmer High School, which caused the match to be suspended.
According to the reporters, at least 12 shots were fired and a person got injured.
The video that shows the moments of the shooting was shared on social media.
Un partido de fútbol americano colegial en Toledo, Ohio, tuvo que ser suspendido después de que hubo un tiroteo afuera de la cancha. Reportan al menos tres personas heridas.pic.twitter.com/9Pro8nXb36— Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) October 8, 2022