North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile – Japan coast guard

North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, the Japan coast guard said on Sunday, adding the projectile has already fallen.

South Korean military confirmed the launch, saying North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east sea on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launch -- the seventh in two weeks -- without giving further details, Yonhap said.

North Korean missile appears to have landed outside Japan's EEZ, Japan's NHK channel said.