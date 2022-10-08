News World Russian occupiers in Kherson prepare large-scale civilian evacuation

Under pressure from swiftly advancing Ukrainian troops, Russian occupiers in the Moscow-annexed southern Ukrainian region of Kherson are preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of civilians.



Russia's southern Krasnodar and Stavropol regions are ready to receive Ukrainian children and adults, Kherson's Russian-installed leader Vladimir Saldo said on Telegram.



Another occupation official in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, acknowledged on Russian state television that his administration was preparing for "a difficult time."



Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24. Some seven months after the war began, the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive is retaking terrain in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk. The Ukrainians also recently reported the successful recapture of several villages in Kherson.



